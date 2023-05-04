G77 + China Declares Access To Culture A Fundamental Right

"We stress the strategic value of culture as an essential component of human development."

The ministers of culture of the Group of 77 plus China on Thursday recognized access to culture as a fundamental human right on the occasion of a meeting held in Havana, Cuba.

The final declaration of the meeting urged the strengthening of the G77 plus China in the defense of multilateralism, solidarity and peace, among its purposes, as explained by the pro tempore president of the organization, Cuban Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso.

The text called for the promotion of initiatives aimed at action on the social and economic dimension of culture for sustainable development, transformation and social inclusion.

It also called for the promotion of cooperation mechanisms and alternatives that strengthen culture as a global public good and favor the exchange of good practices and capacity building in developing countries.

Ministros de Cultura del G-77 + China confirman firme rechazo a imposición de leyes y reglamentos con efectos extraterritoriales y demás formas de medidas económicas coercitivas, incluidas las sanciones unilaterales vs países en desarrollo, y llaman a eliminarlas inmediatamente. pic.twitter.com/WPxn06Eu19 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 4, 2023

Culture Ministers of the G-77 + China confirm their firm rejection of the imposition of laws and regulations with extraterritorial effects and other forms of coercive economic measures, including unilateral sanctions against developing countries, and call for their immediate elimination.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said that the "fraternal dialogue" held in Havana "reaffirmed the importance of the cultural dimension for sustainable development and the need to promote South-South and triangular cooperation to strengthen culture as a global public good."

The text states that "we stress the transcendental value of culture as an essential component of human development, social inclusion and efforts to eradicate poverty and reduce social inequalities."

The G77 countries plus China endorsed as a key priority the interest in enhancing, through public policies, the transformative role of culture and its contribution to sustainable and inclusive economic growth to address current challenges and inequalities.

El presidente de #Cuba ����, @DiazCanelB, recibió a una amplia delegación de ministros de Cultura y Turismo que asisten a las reuniones del G-77 más China y a participantes de FITCuba 2023.



��https://t.co/2c4Y7SOMh2 pic.twitter.com/zBgudWcQAa — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) May 4, 2023

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel received a large delegation of Ministers of Culture and Tourism attending the G-77 plus China meetings and participants of FITCuba 2023.

They also proposed to promote a better understanding of the value and scope of culture in its economic, social and environmental dimensions and its direct and indirect contribution to local, national, sub-regional and regional sustainable development.

Member States also called on their respective governments to strengthen the means of promoting cultural diversity and heritage, cultural and creative industries and cultural tourism, with a view to consolidating them as fundamental pillars in development plans and programs and securing the necessary funding and investment.

Likewise, they urged the promotion of international unity, solidarity and cooperation to move towards the recovery of the cultural sector in the countries of the South and reduce the gaps exacerbated by the multidimensional crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.