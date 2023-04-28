Cuban Women’s Softball Team Wins Gold Medal In ALBA Games

"It was an excellent tournament. We won the last game by knockout," the team director stated.

On Wednesday, the Cuban women’s softball team won a gold medal at the 5th games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

The team won seven consecutive matches at the Hugo Chavez Stadium in Caracas. Six of them corresponded to the preliminary stage. The remaining match, in which they beat Team A of Venezuela 8-1, was the final.

“The superiority of our team has been demonstrated on the ground. The seven victories speak for themselves,” Cuba’s softball national commissioner Maykel Ibarguen pointed out.

In the final game, the Cuban team won by knockout. "I felt very confident since the coach told me he was opening the game. My teammates backed my offense. I had a difficult inning, but I recover from it," starter Ana Gonzalez stated.

This match marked Gonzalez’s debut at an international event. Born in Sancti Spiritus province, this athlete joined the team for the 2022 Panamerican championship, where she could not pitch. Gonzalez was designated the 2023 ALBA Games' Most Valuable Player. Four Cuban players, including home run leader Lisaidy Samon, also received awards for their sports performance. "It was an excellent tournament. On Tuesday, the offense was not in the best way. We knew that we had to respond. The Venezuelan team is good. We did not expect a wide victory, but we managed to achieve it," said Jorge Lamas, the director of the Cuban softball team.