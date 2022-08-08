Cuban Soldiers and Workers Tirelessly Fight the Matanzas Fire

"It is admirable the performance of the Revolutionary Armed Forces' helicopter pilots, flying over the darkest and hottest area of ​​the Matanzas incident,” President Diaz-Canel said.

On Monday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the heroism of the helicopter pilots, firefighters and workers who are working non-stop to control the fire that broke out at the Supertanker Base in the province of Matanzas on Friday.

“At this time, it is admirable the performance of the Revolutionary Armed Forces' helicopter pilots, flying over the darkest and hottest area of ​​the Matanzas incident. Their professionalism and dedication are exemplary,” Diaz-Canel said with reference to the aircraft that are taking water from Matanzas Bay to pour it over the fire.

From the command post created in the city of Matanzas to deal with the fire, Diaz-Canel pointed out that what is done today will be crucial and decisive to contain the fire. Despite the intense work carried out during the last 3 days, the situation remains very complex.

On Monday morning, Matanzas Gobernor Mario Sabines announced that the third hydrocarbon tank caught fire from the flames and burning fuel coming from the second tank.

Venezuela sends a mission of firefighters and technicians from PDVSA to Cuba to support efforts to extinguish the fire in Matanzas.

The night before, the residents of Matanzas heard a very loud explosion, caused by the collapse of the walls of that second tank that were exposed to external fire.

Currently, combined forces from Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela are participating in the fight against the fire, which will accelerate when Venezuela's 5,000 GPM Dominator pump goes into operation.

Luis Wong, the director of the Health Minister in Matanzas province, reported that 24 out of 125 injured people are still hospitalized in clinics in Matazas and Havana. Five patients are in critical condition, two people in serious condition, and 17 citizens in a "state of care."

