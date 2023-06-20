Cuban President and Pope Francis Held Meeting

"It's good to see you recovered"

Pope Francis and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, along with his wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, exchanged greetings and gifts.

On Tuesday, during the meeting held between Pope Francis and President Diaz-Canel, Diaz-Canel expressed his happiness about Francis recovery of the abdominal hernia operation he had days ago.

"It's good to see you recovered" said Diaz-Canel, "me too" Francis replied.

"It is an immense pleasure, may it be many times; a pleasure to meet you" said Cuesta as she greeted him cordially.

During the exchange, Diaz-Canel presented Francis with a work of art representative of Cuban culture.

As a present, the Vatican gave Díaz-Canel a handmade sculpture of poly-chrome bronze design by Michele Palazzetti.

The meeting between Diaz-Canel and Francis was held in the office adjacent to the Paul VI Hall, where major Vatican events are held.