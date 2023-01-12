Cuban President Ratifies Cuba’s Commitment to G77 + China

The Group of 77 plus China is made up of 134 of the United Nations (UN)'s 193 members.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ratified on Thursday the commitment to nations' development in the Group of 77 + China, as Cuba assumes the pro tempore presidency for the current year.

In a message to the Group from the Palace of the Revolution, the President thanked "the confidence placed in Cuba" while praising "Pakistan's commendable work at the head of the Group during 2022."

Díaz-Canel acknowledged the responsibility of presiding over "this diverse and thriving grouping at a time of monumental challenges for developing countries," highlighting "the valuable heritage we have been able to forge as a Group in almost six decades of existence."

Cuba assumes the presidency for one year of the G77+China with the "commitment that we will never let down nations with which we share a history of abuses to which our peoples were subjected, but aware that we also share goals and hopes," said the Cuban President.

The Group of 77 plus China brings together 134 of the 193 members of the United Nations (UN), i.e. 80 percent of the world's population. It focuses mainly on areas such as trade, industry, food, agriculture, energy and finance.

The Cuban delegation at the handover ceremony of the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China at the UN headquarters in New York was headed by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

The ceremony was attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly, Csaba Korösi, and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.