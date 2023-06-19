Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Italy

He also will travel on Tuesday to Belgrade in Serbia, where he will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic.

On Monday, Minister Plenipotentiary Umberto Vattani received Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who arrived in Rome as part of a four-day tour that includes Italy, France and Serbia.

On June 16, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis and Cardinal Pietro Parolin will receive Diaz-Canel and Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

After the visit to the Vatican, the Cuban leader will meet with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella and with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Diaz-Canel, who is currently the president of the G77+China group, will participate in the Summit for a New World Financial Pact, to be held in Paris between June 22 and 23.

The Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry mentioned that Diaz-Canel will travel on Tuesday to Belgrade in Serbia, where he will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Cuban authorities seek to register in this European country nutritional supplements, cosmetics and therapeutic drugs against cancer and other diseases.

“Surely they will be intense days during which we will work to continue promoting and diversifying our ties in pursuit of the development of Cuba,” Diaz-Canel tweeted..