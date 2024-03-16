Honduras Asks CELAC To Act Immediately on Haiti Crisis

"Celac will give all the necessary and unconditional support to Haiti, the first independent people of our Latin America and the Caribbean," president Xiomara Catro said.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro urged the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to act "immediately and efficiently" in the face of the crisis of violence in Haiti which she considers "threatens regional peace".

"Celac will give all the necessary and unconditional support to Haiti, the first independent people of our Latin America and the Caribbean," said the statement, released this Saturday by the executive office of Tegucigalpa.

In turn, the head of state rejected any "military action" in the Caribbean country, and called on the presidents and prime ministers of CELAC to "act immediately and efficiently as a result of the events suffered by the Haitian people that threaten regional peace".

"In the face of the prolonged crisis of the Haitian State aggravated by the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moise in 2021, by the violence that today kills the people of Haiti and by considering it urgent to determine their destiny, I invoke the 'Kingstown Declaration'," Castro said

The president, who holds the pro-tempore presidency of the inter-American and Caribbean organization, called the members of CELAC to abide by the Kingstown Declaration and that "under no excuse" must "allow a military action that violates the Principle of Non-intervention and the Respect for Self-determination of Peoples".

The head of the Honduran executive added that the instance of national coordinators "is called extraordinary" for next Monday at 10:00 local time in Honduras (16:00 GMT) for the implementation and follow-up of actions in favor of Haiti.

On Friday, Castro summoned the Head of State of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the Government of San Vicente, Ralph Gonsalves, with whom he forms the CELAC troika, to an "urgent" meeting to create the Bureau of Cooperation and Political Dialogue for Haiti.