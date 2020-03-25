Cuba to Send Doctors to Four Caribbean Countries and Argentina

The physicians will fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Argentina. The U.S. government "warns" those countries.

Cuba’s health authorities announced that new brigades of doctors and nurses with experience in handling critical situations are heading to Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first group with 25 health workers left for Belize this morning from the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation in Havana.

"We are aware that the current situation is difficult, but we are well prepared and ready to help save lives," said nurse Orlando Borrero, who participated in the fight against Ebola in Sierra Leone in Africa and was on two other solidarity missions in Nicaragua.

He also indicated that 33 more health workers will travel to Belize, where there will be 58 Cuban specialists in total on Thursday.​​​​​​

Over the past weeks, Cuba has sent health workers to various countries. On March 22, for instance, 36 Cuban doctors, 15 nurses, and a logistics expert arrived in Lombardia.

In this Italian region, which comprises 11 provinces and a population of more than 11 million, the Covid-19 caused services to collapse due to insufficient hospital capacity.

RT @CancilleriaVE: #NEWS | 137 cuban doctors are incorporated to the prevention and containment of the Covid-19 in Venezuela#CuarentenaEnFamiliahttps://t.co/VpysdJVIRM pic.twitter.com/QgG6EKt90v — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) March 25, 2020

Previously, on March 20, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced the arrival of 130 Cuban doctors who will help in the fight against the pandemic, which has caused 91 positive cases so far.​​​​​​

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department criticized Cuban solidarity by depicting it as an act motivated by political and economic reasons.

"Cuba offers its international medical missions... only to make up the money it lost... Host countries seeking Cuba’s help for Covid-19 should scrutinize agreements and end labor abuses," the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs (DRL) tweeted.

Despite these interpretations, 500 Cuban doctors, most of them specialists in emergency and therapy, will arrive in the Buenos Aires province, in Argentina, as reported by local media.​​​​​​​