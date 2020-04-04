    • Live
Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration Blasts US Moves
By: Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview with Xinhua at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 27, 2019 | Photo: Xinhua

Published 4 April 2020 (48 minutes ago)
In a statement by its General Secretary David Denny, the organization blasted the continuous and escalating aggressions by the Trump administration towards Venezuela. 

The statement reads in full:

The Government of the USA has military ships in the Caribbean that have threatened the Government and People of Venezuela. This aggression is very serious and threatens our region with a war. War in our region will threaten the lives of all Caribbean People. 

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration wants to know tonight what is the position of the Caribbean Governments and CARICOM in relation to the USA Military Ships in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration called on all Caribbean People to protest against the USA Military Ships in the Caribbean at this time.

Tomorrow Caribbean Anti-imperialists will hold a meeting to plan solidarity action with the  Government and People of Venezuela and Cuba and against this USA military aggression.

David Denny
General Secretary
Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration

