Cuban Doctors Provide Humanitarian Aid in Türkiye After Quakes

The health workers are members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Physicians, specializing in catastrophes and significant epidemics.

The Cuban Embassy in Türkiye confirmed today that the Cuban Medical Brigade is assisting those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Büyükyapalak, Elbistan, Kahramanmaraş province.

"The work of medical assistance of the Cuban brigade begins in the locality of Buyukyapalak, Elbistan, province of Kahramanmaraş [south-central], where it will remain for seven days," the Cuban Embassy reported via Twitter.

The health workers of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, "Henry Reeve," arrived in Türkiye last Sunday.

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba in Türkiye Alejandro F. Díaz Palacios is the head of the Cuban Brigade that was placed in the Necip Fazil Sehir Hospital in the city of Kahramanmaraş. According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the group comprises 20 doctors and 11 specialists in nursing, epidemiology and service personnel.

A new working day for our Cuban medical brigade. The group from Elbistan left for the community in the morning to stay in a medical clinic that will be composed entirely by Cuban personnel.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the group of Cuban professionals has "extensive work experience in fulfilling internationalist and emergency missions in nations such as Pakistan, Guinea Conakry, Liberia (on the occasion of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa); in Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Andorra and Cuba in the face of Covid-19."

The Caribbean island has also sent another medical brigade to Syria to assist the victims of the strong earthquakes of last February 6. It was made up of 27 doctors from the "Henry Reeve" Brigade, who specialized in dealing with this situation.

According to official reports, the death toll between the two nations is estimated at more than 42 000, with more than 100 000 injured.