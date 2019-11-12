Cuba: Spanish Royalty Attends the 500th Anniversary of Havana

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Monday arrived in Havana to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of the capital of Cuba, a Caribbean island that remained as a Spanish colony until 1898.

During their visit, the Spanish monarchs will take part in a public event which includes the strengthening of economic and cultural relations between Spain and Cuba.

Before this occasion, Cuba was the only Latin American country that had not received an official visit from Spanish royalty, although His Majesty Juan Carlos spent some time in Havana while attending a regional summit of government leaders in 1999.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Tuesday began their visit with the placement of a floral offering in memory of Jose Marti, the most important politician and ideologist of the Cuban independence.

Subsequently, the Spaniard king is expected to hold a meeting with Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, with whom he will sign a new bilateral cooperation agreement.

Sus majestades el Rey Felipe VI y la Reina Doña Letizia arribaron a #Cuba este #11del11. Tienen como antecedentes la visita de sus majestades Juan Carlos I y la Reina Sofía a la Cumbre Iberoamericana realizada en La Habana en 1999 y luego a las honras fúnebres de #Fidel. pic.twitter.com/NUdLGBTN2P — Maria C. Esquivel (@maripinera) November 12, 2019

"King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrived in Cuba on Nov. 11. The antecedent is the visit of Juan Carlos I and Reina Sofía to the 1999 Ibero-American Summit held in Havana and, later, Fidel's funeral honors."

In the afternoon, the Spanish monarchs will preside over the inauguration of the “Spain and Cuba” exhibition and attend a dance performance at the Alicia Alonso Theater​​​​​.

For her part, the Spanish Queen will also visit the San Francisco convent's restoration works, which are funded by the Spanish Cooperation.

King Felipe VI on Wednesday will hold meetings with Spanish businessmen who have investments in Cuba and will receive Cuban personalities such as the Princess of Asturias award-winner Leonardo Padura and actor Jorge Perrugorria.

On Thursday, the Spanish monarchs will attend the Fine Arts Theater to inaugurate an art exhibition that includes Goya's self-portrait, which was temporarily ceded by the Prado Museum.