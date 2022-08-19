Cuba and Russia Celebrate 120TH Anniversary of Their Relations

Bilateral relations between Cuba and Russia are celebrating their 120th anniversary in 2022. The diplomatic tie between both nations is marked by a path of close strategic partnership in different areas, said Julio Garmendía, Cuban ambassador to Russia.

“In the most complicated moments experienced by (Cuba) in recent times, it has always had the support of the Russian Government and people, a nation that plays a fundamental role in the realization of important development projects for our country in strategic sectors, such as energy, transportation, tourism or biotechnology,” said the Cuban ambassador.

According to the Cuban official, last January, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated during a phone conversation the ties between both nations. The heads of state also shared points of view rejecting U.S. policy towards the Island, recalling that the economic, commercial, and financial blockade put the security and stability of international relations at risk.

Garmendía confirmed that Russia maintains its position as a strategic partner, involved in projects for the development of Cuba. He added that exchanges and contacts for the advancement of joint actions are present in the Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 in various Cuban sectors.

The ambassador also commented on the construction of four 200-megawatt thermoelectric blocks, three at the Ernesto Guevara thermoelectric plant in Santa Cruz del Norte and the other at the Máximo Gómez plant in the port of Mariel as part of the Russian-Cuban cooperation.

“There is interest in Russia continuing to actively participate in our National Plan for Economic and Social Development until 2030 and promoting joint projects compatible with the Economic-Social Strategy to boost the economy and confront the world crisis caused by Covid-19,” said ambassador Garmendía.