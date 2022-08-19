Cuba Pays Homage to 14 Heroic Firefighters

"Matanzas will be paying heartfelt tribute to those who died extinguishing the fire... the pain of their families is also the pain of all of Cuba," President Diaz-Canel said.

On Friday, the city of Matanzas paid funeral honors for 14 firefighters who died in early August fighting the fire at the supertanker base

From early on, thousands of people gathered in the streets surrounding the Enrique Estrada Barracks Firefighters Museum, located in the city's main square.

The Cuban Revolution historic leader Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent floral offerings, which were placed next to the urns that keep the remains of firefighters.

"Today, the people of Matanzas will be paying heartfelt tribute to those who died extinguishing the fire... We will be there accompanying the pain of their families, which is also the pain of all of Cuba," Diaz-Canel said.

#CubaHonra a quienes en el cumplimiento de su deber entregaron su vida para enfrentar el incendio de #Matanzas gloria eterna a los hijos de la patria pic.twitter.com/V44sKawqPo — Pablo Julio Pla Feria (@feria_pla) August 19, 2022

The tweet reads, "Cuba honors those who, in the line of duty, gave their lives to fight the Matanzas fire. Eternal glory to the Homeland's sons."

The remains of the fallen firefighters will stay in the Museum until 5:00 p.m., when they will be transported in a funeral procession that will travel through the main streets of Matanzas.

Subsequently, the remains of the firefighters will be buried in the San Carlos Cemetery, where their families will perform an intimate ceremony.

From 06:00 on Thursday until 24:00 on Friday, the Cuban flag will be hoisted at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions, as part of the official national mourning.