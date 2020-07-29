    • Live
Cuba And Japan To Reinforce Bilateral Trade Despite COVID-19
  • Cuba's ambassador to Japan and JETRO representatives during the work meeting. Tokyo, Japan. July 29, 2020.

    Cuba's ambassador to Japan and JETRO representatives during the work meeting. Tokyo, Japan. July 29, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@embacubajapon

Published 29 July 2020 (4 hours 47 minutes ago)
Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) executive vice-president Yoshitaka Hoshino Wednesday expressed his interest in reinforcing commercial relationships with Cuba.

Hoshino held a virtual conference with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte, to assess Cuba’s business offers to Japanese investors. 

The Deputy Director of PRO CUBA (entity promoting trade and investments in Cuba), the Economic-Commercial Counselor Katia Monzon, and representatives of the paramount Cuban foreign trade companies also attended the meeting.

Cuban representatives stressed food production; renewable energy and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the island’s main priorities. 

Hoshino praised Cuba’s pandemic management and stressed his company maintains a close relationship with local corporations even when it does not count on permanent representation on the island.

Cuba’s ambassador to Japan, Miguel Ramirez Ramos, stated Cuba and the Asian nation could cooperate in elver and eel production, as well as beekeeping products. 

The Japanese representative suggested Cuba’s companies must subscribe to the Trade-up Promotion Program (TTPP) to negotiate contracts with Japanese companies. 

Prensa Latina - Cubaminrex
by teleSUR/ gq-MS
