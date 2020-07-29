Cuba And Japan To Reinforce Bilateral Trade Despite COVID-19

Cuban representatives stressed food production; renewable energy and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the island’s main priorities.

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) executive vice-president Yoshitaka Hoshino Wednesday expressed his interest in reinforcing commercial relationships with Cuba.

Hoshino held a virtual conference with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte, to assess Cuba’s business offers to Japanese investors.

The Deputy Director of PRO CUBA (entity promoting trade and investments in Cuba), the Economic-Commercial Counselor Katia Monzon, and representatives of the paramount Cuban foreign trade companies also attended the meeting.

#Cuba has many work experiences to transmit and contribute to economic development during # Covid19, mainly with the contributions of the Biotechnology Industry and its medicines.@DeZurdaTeam pic.twitter.com/g0Z5SHS5JO — Salomón Montoya (@SalomnMontoya1) July 7, 2020

Hoshino praised Cuba’s pandemic management and stressed his company maintains a close relationship with local corporations even when it does not count on permanent representation on the island.

Cuba’s ambassador to Japan, Miguel Ramirez Ramos, stated Cuba and the Asian nation could cooperate in elver and eel production, as well as beekeeping products.

The Japanese representative suggested Cuba’s companies must subscribe to the Trade-up Promotion Program (TTPP) to negotiate contracts with Japanese companies.