Cuba: Researchers Develop 2 New COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

Clinical trials will be focused on the security of the vaccination candidates in healthy persons between 18 and 54 years old.

Cuba's Center for Control of Drugs, Equipment, and Medical Devices (Cecmed) authorized the beginning of clinical trials of two new COVID-19 vaccine candidates, which were named Mambisa (CIGB-669) and Abdala (CIGB-66).

The Mambisa vaccine will be applied as a nasal spray and its clinical trials will be carried out in Havana, while Abdala will be administered as an intramuscular injection and will be researched in Santiago de Cuba.

The clinical trials will be focused on the security of the vaccination candidates in healthy persons between 18 and 54 years old. Researches will test the drug's capacity to induce the production of antibodies that promote the appropriate immune response to the SARS-COV-2 virus.

The Mambisa vaccine was named after the women who fought in the wars of independence in the second half of the 19th century.

Evolution of number of cases for Cuba, with a total confirmed of 8,026 pic.twitter.com/a9CN9VeKPO — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) November 26, 2020

The other vaccine candidate Abdala was named to pay homage to the first dramatic poem written in 1869 by the national hero Jose Marti (1853-1895).

Since August this year, Cuba became the first country in Latin America and the 30th worldwide to develop clinical trials of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 disease with the project called Soberana 01, and in November it included a second vaccine candidate identified as Soberana 02, both developed by the Finlay Institute of Vaccines.

As of November 24, 237 projects of vaccine candidates were registered worldwide, 40 of which had already reached the clinical development stage.