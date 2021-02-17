Cuba: Soberana 02 Vaccine May Have Clinical Trials in Mexico

Cuba's Soberana 02 vaccine could be the subject of clinical trials in Mexico, where phase III tests of the Caribbean drug will be carried out, local press reported today.

Mexico's Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said that the Ministry of Health is in communication with the Cuban laboratory that is developing the above-mentioned preventive medicine.

Soberana 02 is a safe antigen, it does not contain the live virus but parts of it, so its use generates immunity, but does not cause significant reactions and, therefore, does not need extra refrigeration, like other candidates in the world.

The Mesoamerican nation is currently working on its own vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. According to the Granma newspaper, the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, commented that its name could be Patria.

Cuba is testing four anti-COVID-19 vaccine projects, making it the first Latin American country with its own formulation against the disease.

Soberana 02, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), and Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), are the proposals whose results will advance in March to phase III clinical trials.

Vacuna Soberana 02 de Cuba con posible ensayo en México

El canciller de México, Marcelo Ebrard, dijo que hay comunicación por parte de la Secretaría de Salud con el laboratorio cubano que está desarrollando la mencionada medicina preventiva.



Soberana 02… https://t.co/nkGQGULz6Z — Mov. Mexicano de Solidaridad con Cuba �������� (@_mmsc) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Soberana 01, also from IFV, passed favorably through its first stage of tests and, according to experts, is a possible ideal booster for immunity in convalescents.

Mambisa, on the other hand, the only one of the drugs with nasal administration, also shows safety and few reactions in people who received it during phase I of its clinical trial.

Recently, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization pointed out that Cuban candidates could provide a potential lifesaver to developing countries, something that is also in the perspective of the Pan American Health Organization.