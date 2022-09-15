Israel Aggravates West Bank Tensions, Abu Rudeineh Warns

He called on Israel to stop the daily assault on Palestinian homes and provocations by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Thursday, the Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Palestine condemns the Israeli army's killing of Palestinian young men during the daily storming of their homes in towns and villages in the West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army killed a 17-year-old during a raid on Palestinian homes in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

"Palestine warns Israel against this serious escalation of violence against Palestinians that brings all of us to a crossroad and would lead to further deterioration and instability in the region," Abu Rudeineh said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 100 Palestinians have been killed since January, including 34 from the area of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Everyday in occupied Palestine there is at least one funeral of a Palestinian in this case a kid murdered yesterday by colonialist Apartheid who mur::ders with impunity under the eyes of international community @UNHumanRights @UN https://t.co/kaqyjbVLVe — Layla Abouzaid (@layla_abouzaid) September 15, 2022

Abu Rudeineh called on the Israeli government "to immediately stop its escalation and daily storming of Palestinian homes and stop the Israeli settlers' provocations in the West Bank and at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem."

"The Palestinian people and their leadership will never accept to keep the situation like this, mainly the daily killing, storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, expanding settlements and other daily crimes committed against the Palestinians," he added.

Abu Rudeineh also mentioned that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, adding that the speech "will define the parameters of the next stage, in a manner that protects the interests and rights of the Palestinian people."