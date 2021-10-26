    • Live
Chief Negotiator of US-Cuba Opening Named MINREX Vice-Minister

    Josefina Vidal, former Cuban Ambassador to Canada, speaks in Vancouver in 2019. | Photo: Twitter/@ninopagliccia

Published 26 October 2021
The Cuban diplomat was the country's top representative in the process of normalization and detente with the United States during the Obama administration in 2015 and 2016.

Josefina de la Caridad Vidal Ferreiro, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, was appointed vice-minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry informed today on its website.

'Fidel Lives in Those Saved by Cuban Doctors' Ambassador Says

According to the note, Vidal Ferreiro holds a degree in International Political Relations and has held various responsibilities in the Ministry and in the Cuban foreign service.

At the time of her appointment, the diplomat was serving as Cuba's Ambassador to Canada in Ottawa, and previously served in the United States General Directorate of Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry as the chief Cuban negotiator for the process of normalization of relations with the United States during the second term of the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Cubadebate
by teleSUR/les-MS
