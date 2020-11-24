Cuba's Interior Minister Passes Away at the Age of 77

Julio Cesar Gandarilla was a member of the Communist Party's Central Committee and a National Assembly lawmaker.

Cuba's Interior Minister Vice Admiral Julio Cesar Gandarilla Tuesday passed away in Havana from a prolonged illness at 77.

The Communist Party's newspaper Granma reported that the high official's body will be cremated regarding his last will. No military ceremony or public activity will be held to honor Gandarilla, as he requested.

"The minister was a simple and modest man who treasured a brilliant service record. He held important responsibilities in the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Interior Ministry," Granma added.

The official was designated as Interior Minister in 2017, as proposed by then-President Raul Castro. Previously, he was the first deputy minister of that Institution and head of the FAR Counter-Intelligence Department.

"He always was distinguished by a proven loyalty to the country's social and political cause," the local outlet recalled. Gandarilla was a member of the Communist Party's Central Committee and a National Assembly lawmaker. He served as military during Angola's war (1975-1991) and "performed special missions in other countries," according to Ecured, which is Cuba's digital encyclopedia. In November 2019, U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced sanctions against Gandarilla as part of the U.S. escalation of hostilities against Cuba and its political and military leaders. Cuban authorities still do not inform who will now be in charge of the Interior Ministry from now on.