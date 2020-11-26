Sri Lankan Organizations Requests Nobel Prize for Cuban Doctors

The initiative to nominate them arose amid U.S. attempts to discredit the work of Cuban medical collaboration.

Sri Lanka's Friends of Cuba Group Wednesday asked to nominate Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize for its "humanistic work facing disaster situations."

The Group launched a virtual campaign to collect signatures to support the nomination and in rejection of the 60-decades-long U.S. blockade against Cuba.

"This initiative is also a tribute to the Cuban Revolution's historic leader Fidel Castro on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of his death," Cuba-Sri Lanka Friendship Association Tissa Vitarana assured.

Leaders of Sri Lanka's political parties, Association of Cuban Graduates' representatives, and prominent university professors supported the campaign.

"Cuba has supported poor and rich countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa during these months of the pandemic. COVID-19 made no concessions, and the Caribbean island was where it was most needed," Vitarana added.

If you admire the humanitarian aid of the Cuban doctors around the globe, please follow the Twitter account of the US Campaign to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Brigade: @CubaNobel

You can also sign the petition!https://t.co/WtYIJRyk3Q#CubaSalvaVidas #CubaNobel pic.twitter.com/4RfRCAJmGp — Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) June 16, 2020

Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Juana Ramos thanked "the support for the Nobel Prize nomination amid the U.S. hostilities and attempts to discredit the Cuban medical collaboration's humanistic efforts." Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Henry Reeve Brigade has served in 39 countries as it has assisted over 550,900 people and saved 12,488 lives. At least 43 out of 52 teams created to confront the pandemic are still providing health services in 33 nations. The contingent specialized in disaster situations and severe epidemics was established by Fidel Castro in 2005.