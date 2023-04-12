Cuba Enhances Childcare Despite US Blockade

Parents of children with special educational needs or with two or more kids are given priority in terms of access to daycares.

Due to a growing demand for daycares, President Miguel Diaz-Canel's administration is working on building new facilities despite the economic hardships caused by U.S. blockade.

Authorities have set up over 80 daycares at different workplaces. Parents of children with special educational needs or with two or more kids are given priority in terms of access to daycares.

Havana has the highest number of daycares in the country, followed by the eastern provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Holguin. Currently, there are more than 1,000 daycares nationwide with some 143,000 children enrolled.

Both the quantity and quality of daycares are growing, said Maria de los Angeles Gallo, the Early Education Director at the Cuban Education Ministry.

"Cuba is conducting a comprehensive review of our school programs," she said, adding that "at daycares, we will teach children foreign languages and environmental protection."

At the very heart of Havana's El Vedado district, Little Sugar Crystal daycare welcomes over 150 children aged one to six each weekday. Decorated with colorful alphabet murals and toys, it is one of more than 300 government-subsidized daycares around the city.

"I am learning many things and participating in different activities. We dance and sing beautiful songs," five-year-old Fabio Salabarria said.

"Kindergarten education helps boost children's brains, and develop their communication skills and body language," Alba Alvarez, the daycare's director, said.