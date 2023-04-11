Venezuelans Recall 21st Anniversary Of Fail Coup Against Chavez

General Rincon alleged on national radio and television that Chavez had accepted to resign. The Bolivarian Commander, however, had been kidnapped by the coup leaders.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan people remember the 21st anniversary of the three-day failed coup d’état attempt against Commander and former President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013).

On April 11, 2002, military and entrepreneurs who opposed Chavez convened a march to the Miraflores Palace, where pro-government citizens had been rallying since April 9. About 19 people died, and 100 citizens were injured when both groups met nearby the Llaguno bridge.

Opposition parties and media outlets took advantage of deaths and started developing a smear campaign against Chavez, whom the coup’s leaders kidnapped and held in the Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex.

On April 12, 2002, Chavez was transferred to La Orchila Island’s prison. Shortly after this, General Lucas Rincon alleged on national radio and television that Chavez had accepted to resign as the country’s President.

That same day, Pedro Carmona, who served as President of the Venezuelan Federation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Fedecamaras), declared himself interim President of the country.

Do you remember what happened on April 11, 2002? The oligarchy massacred a people committed to the revolution in Venezuela. These events marked a before and after in the consolidation of the revolutionary project led by Commander Hugo Chavez.

While holding power, Cardona repealed the Constitution and some laws that the Chavez administration implemented in favor of the people. He also dissolved the public authorities and eliminated the term "Bolivarian" from the official name of Venezuela. Chavez’s supporters rejected these initiatives and quickly took to the streets to defend the Bolivarian Commander and demand compliance with the Constitution. Thanks to their rallies, the culprits were forced on April 13, 2002, to leave the Miraflores Palace and release Chavez, who remained in power uninterruptedly until he died of cancer in 2013. "Twenty-one years after the activation of this coup plan, the conscience of our people is strengthened with every challenge and victory. Meanwhile, those who tried to ignore the will of the majority are ostracized from history," President Nicolas Maduro tweeted.