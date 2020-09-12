Cuba Maintains Strict Health Measures to Halt COVID-19 Rebound

"Havana remains the epicenter of the disease in the Island," the capital's Governor Reinaldo Garcia assured.

Cuba's authorities on Saturday announced that the severe health measures will be extended in the west and center of the island to halt the surge of the new COVID-19 wave of infections.

From next Monday to September 30, public transportation in Havana will continue to be paralyzed, and restrictive measures in areas that report high numbers of sick people will be reinforced.

"The capital remains the epicenter of the disease. We extended the measures to deal with the complex epidemiological situation," Havana's Governor Reinaldo Garcia explained as he assured that 60 people tested positive to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, most of them from the capital.

Among other measures, authorities will reinforce border surveillance, increase active and laboratory research, and restrict citizen mobility.

In Havana, remote work will be promoted, and interprovincial transfers for tourism, vacation, or other reasons will be reduced.

"We call on everyone's conscience. Today more than ever we demand that people comply with protective measures to avoid crowding in closed spaces," Garcia added.

Cuba continues to increase the number of tests to detect the virus. "In the last few hours, over 8,000 samples were analyzed," Health Ministry (Minsap) Epidemiology department director Francisco Duran said.

On Saturday, Duran announced the death of two more people. "Death toll rises to 108," he explained as it resumed that the country reports 4,653 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.