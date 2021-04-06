Cuba Refuses 'Deceitful & Politicised' US Human Rights Report

"The U.S. always resorts to the infamous rhetoric to slander a heroic island that suffers a criminal blockade," President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Carlos Fernandez, the director of U.S. affairs at Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry, rejected the recent report on human rights released by the U.S Department of State (DoS), describing it as politicized and deceitful.

During a meeting with the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, Fernandez condemned the "false" allegations over torture, forced disappearance, and police repression raised by the DoS report.

He urged President Jow Biden's administration to cease sanctions and the aggressive campaign aimed at discrediting the Caribbean island.

The Cuban official also noted the role played by extreme right-wing political groups based in Florida to promote hostile actions and avoid cooperation between both nations.

The DoS report serves as a guide to Congress to allow foreign aid; however, the document does not refer to human rights violations connected to police brutality, xenophobia, and arbitrary detention in the U.S.

Cuba, which was elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2021-2023 period, is a party to 44 human rights treaties.

"Outrageous, immoral, and lying accusation... The U.S. always resorts to the infamous rhetoric to slander a heroic island that suffers a criminal blockade causing enormous damage to the Cuban people," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.