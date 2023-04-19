Cuba Receives Donation of Water Resources Equipment From China

The government of China has contributed equipment for the provision of water resources to the drought-afflicted nation of Cuba. This donation is a much-needed solution to the pressing water scarcity issue that has destabilized the agricultural sector and caused detrimental impacts to the livelihoods of the Cuban people.

The National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) in Cuba received a contribution from the Chinese government aimed at assisting the country's resilience in the face of an acute drought.

The Republic of China contributed with a total of 449 pieces of high-functioning and heavy-duty machinery. The items of equipment include: trucks, bulldozers, lighting towers, backhoe loaders, motor graders, and thermal diffusion welding machines.

In Havana, at the headquarters of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH - spa acronym), the transfer of equipment was witnessed by the presence of Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Ines Maria Chapman, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Deborah Rivas.

China donated construction equipment to assist with drought conditions in #Cuba.



The donation will improve the water supply, clean pits, unblock sewage systems, and the conditioning of sanitation brigades for hydraulic resource systems.



Photo courtesy:… https://t.co/lvRkQD75J3 pic.twitter.com/X22MMM136J — Cuba Business Report (@CubaReport) April 16, 2023

The ambassador of China to Cuba, Ma Hui, proclaimed that the contribution will notably enhance the provision of water to the provincial capitals and the communities bordering the metropolitan sectors of Cuba.

Antonio Rodriguez, the President of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), expressed his gratitude towards the Chinese government for their donation. He acknowledged that China's contribution played an essential role in the advancement of water resource management on the island.

"I reiterate Cuba's gratitude for China's contribution to the improvement of the living conditions of the Cuban people, in keeping with the UN guidelines," Rodriguez said.