The Pandemic Worsens Situation of Latin American Women: ECLAC

Governments should establish expansionary fiscal policies and promote a new fiscal pact with a gender equality focus.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) warned that unemployment, informal work, and domestic work have significantly worsened the situation of Latin American women during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, six out of ten women are working in high-risk tasks in sectors such as manufacturing, commerce, paid domestic work, and tourism.

ECLAC discussed the issue during a virtual meeting held on Sept. 28 - 29. High government authorities, academics, and representatives of civil society, international organizations, and women's organizations attended the event.

The COVID-19 crisis deepened gender inequalities in the region. ECLAC's Deputy Executive Secretary Mario Cimoli described this situation with projections for this year. They estimate that only men will return to pre-crisis employment levels, while women will barely reach the labor force participation of 2008 (49.1 percent).

Thanks to contributions from @DutchMFA and #AWSAD (Association for Women’s Sanctuary & Development), Simret Tesfaye is able to attend and help survivors of gender-based violence in crisis centres and shelters in Addis Ababa. #FundingGenderEquality



More: https://t.co/H91pkm68kx pic.twitter.com/9odP5KrYkR — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 5, 2021

LAC countries should establish expansionary fiscal policies and promote a new 'fiscal pact' with a gender equality focus to contain the crisis's impact on women's lives.

At that forum, the Commission also highlighted the disproportionate presence of women working in the front line to combat the pandemic.

In addition, UN Women Regional Director Maria-Noel Vaeza called for the integration of women in every pandemic recovery plan and the political decision-making process.