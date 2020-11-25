Cuba Pays Homage to Fidel Castro Four Years After His Death

On the fourth anniversary of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, Commander-in-chief Fidel Castro Ruz, Cubans throughout the island and on social media honor his life and pledge to live by his example.

Through homages, media coverage, public acts, and commemorative reenactments, the Cuban people remember the fourth anniversary of the death of the indisputable and historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Born August 13, 1926, Fidel led the July 26th guerilla movement alongside his brother Raul Castro and Argentine doctor Che Guevara that overthrew the authoritarian Batista regime in Cuba, overcoming centuries of colonial and neocolonial rule on the Caribbean island.

Fidel's ideas and politics have impacted the entire world and continue to do so even after his physical disappearance. On the fourth anniversary of his death, Cubans and the whole world remembers his lasting impact on world politics.

On Twitter, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wrote, "Fidel Castro Ruz, the teacher, father and man of ideas who taught us not to bend when it comes to defending the cause of the oppressed. Four years after your passage to eternity, the Venezuelan people have you present in every battle and victory. Long live the Commander of Dignity!"

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales also expressed his reverence for Fidel on Twitter, writing, "Four years after the departure of Commander Fidel Castro, we pay homage to one of the most revolutionary, supportive and humane men. His legacy lives on in millions of Latin Americans and all those who believe that a new world with social justice is possible."

Speaking to Turkish media, Cuban Ambassador to Turkey Luis Alberto Amaros Nune said: "Fidel Castro became the hero to the oppressed peoples of the world for spearheading Cuba's outstanding internationalism and solidarity." According to the ambassador, "All the peace and justice-loving peoples of the world are recalling Fidel’s ideas nowadays. All who are pushing for and spreading solidarity to contain the COVID-19 instead of acting with egoism and cruelty are Fidel's followers. All that are confronting exploitation and hegemonic abuses of imperialism are supporters of Fidel. All that are fighting for a better world are thinking of Fidel."