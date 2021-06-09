US, Mexico to Work Jointly to Address Root Causes of Migration

The United States and Mexico have committed to a new partnership to address the "root causes" of irregular migration from Central America, Symone Sanders, senior advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris, said on Tuesday.
RELATED:
Mexico Considers Relaxing Border Measures From June 22
Sanders was quoted in a press release: "To address root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the United States joined Mexico in a new strategic partnership to share information and strategies and co-manage new programs to foster economic opportunity through agricultural development and youth empowerment."
The United States has also pledged to provide $130 million to support Mexican workers' protections over the next three years.
In a separate press release, the White House said that the United States and Mexico had agreed to hold high-level talks to discuss trade and security matters of mutual interest. In addition, the two countries agreed to schedule a high-level meeting in September to discuss expanding bilateral trade cooperation and collaboration.
Moreover, the release said the United States would aim to create $250 million in new investment and sales for the local economy in southern Mexico.
These commitments are part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries earlier on Tuesday during Harris' trip to Mexico City to attend a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.