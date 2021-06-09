US, Mexico to Work Jointly to Address Root Causes of Migration

On her first overseas visit to Guatemala and Mexico, trying to tackle the ongoing migration crisis in the region, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris failed to address the historic root causes that force people out of their home countries into the United States. Instead, she launched a dire warning to all would-be immigrants: "Do not come."

The United States and Mexico have committed to a new partnership to address the "root causes" of irregular migration from Central America, Symone Sanders, senior advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris, said on Tuesday.

Sanders was quoted in a press release: "To address root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the United States joined Mexico in a new strategic partnership to share information and strategies and co-manage new programs to foster economic opportunity through agricultural development and youth empowerment."

The United States has also pledged to provide $130 million to support Mexican workers' protections over the next three years.

The Root Cause of Central American Migration Is US Imperialism: When we first heard about Vice President Kamala Harris’s plan to address the “root causes” of migration in Central America and Mexico, we thought she might actually engage with the history… https://t.co/xqVPDUMqEg — Our Revolution Kansas (@OurRevKansas) June 8, 2021

In a separate press release, the White House said that the United States and Mexico had agreed to hold high-level talks to discuss trade and security matters of mutual interest. In addition, the two countries agreed to schedule a high-level meeting in September to discuss expanding bilateral trade cooperation and collaboration.

Moreover, the release said the United States would aim to create $250 million in new investment and sales for the local economy in southern Mexico.

These commitments are part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries earlier on Tuesday during Harris' trip to Mexico City to attend a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.