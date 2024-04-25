Greece's Supreme Court Bans Far-Right Party From EU Elections

Spartans party is under scrutiny due to links with convicted members of the far-right Golden Dawn.

On Wednesday, Greece's Supreme Court allowed 31 parties and coalitions to run in the European Parliament elections in June, but the far-right Spartans party was excluded.

Spartiates is under scrutiny due to links with convicted members of the far-right Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party and its former spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris. In addition, the party is under probe for possible parliamentary elections fraud in June 2023.

The ruling party New Democracy, and opposition parties PASOK and New Left had filed petitions against the Spartans party's participation in the european elections for its alleged ties with Golden Dawn.

On Wednesday, far-right legislator Konstantinos Floros was arrested for hitting Vasilis Grammenos, a legislator from the far-right Greek Solution party, at the door of Parliament.

In a video broadcast by the public radio station ERT, it is observed how Floros first exchanges a few words with Grammenos and then follows him outside the chamber to attack him.

"Parliamentary immunity applies to minor crimes, but not to serious crimes," said Parliament President Konstantinos Tasulas, who will call for Floros to be charged with attacking a member of Parliament in the performance of his duties, a crime that It carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Floros was arrested and transferred to the General Directorate of the Attica Police, while the attacked deputy had to be transferred to a hospital in Athens.

Konstantinos Floros, who was elected by the Spartans party but is now independent, said that Grammenos insulted him and members of his family during the debate, something that has been categorically denied by Greek Solution.