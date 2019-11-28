Cuba Denies Another US Smear Campaign

"The calomnies, lies and disinformations used by the people from the empire are put under the spotlights," tweeted Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the "smear campaign" carried out by the United States against the Cuban government over the alleged violation of human rights of Jose Daniel Ferrer, arrested on Oct. 1st this year over criminal accusations.

State-run TV channel Televisión Cubana released on Wednesday night a report proving wrong the accusations of physical disappearances, physical abuse, torture and starvation that Ferrer was allegedly being a victim of.

The report showed that Ferrer in good health, and that the injuries had been caused by himself. It also revealed how Ferrer was receiving visits from family members, and even from the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Mara Tekach.

More material showed an interview with Ferrer on a U.S. TV channel, where he confesses having received funding from the Cuban-American National Fund, based in Miami, in order to carry out violent actions against the communist government.

Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of the American States, also took part in the smear campaign, as well as Tekach and most U.S. news outlets.