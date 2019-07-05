Cuba Continues to Ensure Safe Return of Kidnapped Doctors

Cuban officials assured that “all possible actions are being taken” in order to bring the doctors home after they were kidnapped in April on brigade in Kenya.

Efforts to organize the safe return of the pair of doctors kidnapped in Kenya have not wavered, Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda said Friday.

“The Cuban government has not ceased for a moment in the efforts and negotiations for the safe return ... of the kidnapped doctors," Portal told local media.

The two physicians are still alive, Kenyan authorities asserted during a press conference, adding that “all possible actions are being taken for their safe return to the country.”

Cuban doctors, Assel Herrera, an integral general medicine specialist and surgeon Landy Rodriguez, were kidnapped April 12 while they were being escorted by Kenyan officials to a hospital in Mandera, a town in northeast Kenya that borders Somalia and Ethiopia.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said both he and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodurguez Parrilla have “maintained a permanent dialogue" with the foreign affairs department of Kenya to work to localize and rescue the medical professionals on a brigade.

“For my part, I have held several conversations and a personal meeting with Kenya's health minister at the WHO annual assembly," Diaz-Canel said.

Portal requested patience with the matter as it is a timely process that requires a high level of diplomacy and discretion.

"Recently, I visited the relatives of Assael and Landy in their residences and we assured them actions were being carried out for the return of both. They said they had confidence in the government, which ... has never left any of its children abandoned," said Portal.

