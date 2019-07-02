Cuba, Turkey to Attend Venezuela's Transplant Patients

Foreign Minister Arreaza also informed on the support that European countries offered to the Oslo dialogue.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza informed Tuesday that Cuba and Turkey will attend Venezuelan patients who are waiting for medical transplants.

"Cuba is willing to attend to those who are waiting for a medical transplant and Turkey also joins in the cooperation to guarantee health to Venezuelans," said Arreaza during a press conference where he resumed the diplomatic achievements from an international tour he made in Europe.

Besides those countries, Italy will also assume the cost of medical treatment for Venezuelan patients awaiting transplants in that country.

"We thank the Italian government which assumed the treatment costs of those people who are in that country to receive medical treatment, which could not be provided due to the Citgo blockade," he said.

During his tour across Europe, Arreaza denounced the negative effects of the U.S. unilateral sanctions against the South American country.

"In the 41st session of the FAO conference, we asked the United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres, as well as all the U.N. bodies, that it is necessary to raise their voices to defend the peoples which are attacked by unilateral coercive measures," he said.



#LIVE | #Venezuela's Foreign Minister @jaarreaza: "The US Government has refused to comply with the Vienna Convention on the protection of property, the protection of buildings and the protection of citizens." pic.twitter.com/mxUY6qGmOb — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) 2 de julio de 2019

The Bolivarian minister also stated that the Portugal dialogue is the only mechanism capable of addressing political differences in Venezuela.

"The Government of Portugal supports one hundred percent the Oslo Dialogue Mechanism and negotiations between the parties for a democratic and peaceful solution in the country."

Similarly, Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell ratified his country's support for the dialogue initiative in Norway.

"We will continue on the dialogue path in Venezuela; the opposition is the one which refuses to join the search for peace in the country," said Arrreaza who also urged Pope Francis to join the dialogue for peace, after reporting his meeting with Paul Gallagher, the Vatican Foreign Affairs secretary.

In addition, the Bolivarian minister announced that Enrique Iglesias, the EU Special Adviser for Venezuela, will visit the South American country next week.

With regard to the diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Germany, Minister Arreaza said that both countries' authorities agreed to reinstate the Venezuelan ambassador to Germany.