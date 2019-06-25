Cuba To Help Nicaragua Improve Its Education System

“Cuba is a wonderful country of solidarity, and with a high level of development in quality education, and with a long-standing commitment to solidarity and revolutionary fraternity.”

Cuba’s government has signed cooperation agreements with Nicaragua, which the Sandinista government hopes will help strengthen its education system. There will be "exchanges" whereby Cuba will visit and share their experiences building a world-class school system.

Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo announced Tuesday that Cuba’s Education Minister Ana Elsa Velazquez is visiting the country. The visit comes as the two countries sign accords relating to cooperation in various areas of education, and on the training of Nicaragua’s teaching staff.

State media has reported details of what Cuba’s minister has planned during her visit. She will speak in the towns of Esteli and Matagalpa to conferences of primary school teachers, where she will explain how Cuba has built a quality education system, including the use of "mobile teachers" that are deployed to homes where children are unable to attend their local institution.

Vice President Murillo celebrated the visit, saying; “Cuba is a wonderful country of solidarity, and with a high level of development in quality education, and with a long-standing commitment to solidarity and revolutionary fraternity.”

The achievements of Cuba’s education system have been praised internationally. These include the elimination of illiteracy in just one year at the beginning of the revolution.

The teaching methods and programs used to achieve this, known as ‘Yo Si Puedo’ (Yes I Can) have been deployed in Venezuela and Bolivia to eliminate illiteracy in the respective countries. According to World Bank figures, as a proportion of its GDP, Cuba spends more than any other country in the world on its public education system, which is free at all levels for its citizens.