People Demand the Lifting of the US Blockade Imposed on Cuba

Thousands demand the lifting of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba in a social network campaign.

On Wednesday, a successful worldwide tweeting campaign was launched, under the coordination of the activist Carlos Lazo, in which thousands of people demanded to President Joe Biden, the lifting of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

The messages calling for the removal of the blockade against Cuba went directly to Biden’s Twitter account. Lazo explained that the messages came from different parts of the globe, including U.S. and Cuba.

The coordinator thanked “all people of goodwill who united to demand the end of the blockade,” and urged them to continue the fighting for the elimination of those economic, commercial, and financial coercive measures imposed on Cuba.

A promoter of the Bridges of Love project, a Cuban professor living in Seattle, has stated through different public statements that the Democratic President Biden continues to fail to comply with his electoral campaign’s promises when he affirmed that if he reached the White House, he would reverse the failed policies on Cuba by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

He noted that after a year in office the U.S. President has made no progress in aspects such as the reestablishment of family remittances, either in the reestablishment of consular services in the Island, restricted during Donald Trump's administration.

Last February 3, commemorated the 60th anniversary of the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba through Executive Order 3447 released and signed by the then President John F. Kennedy.