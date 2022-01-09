Kazakh President Declares Jan. 10 National Day of Mourning

"In connection with the death of people as a result of terrorist acts committed in the Republic of Kazakhstan, it is declared that January 10, 2022, will be that nationwide mourning day," according to the decree released on Saturday.

Violent protests sparked by fuel price hikes have been rocking Kazakhstan for several days, leading to multiple deaths and many injuries. Around 5,000 people have been reportedly detained across the country.

Some 5,800 people have been detained in Kazakhstan amid riots, including a number of foreigners, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday.



"Currently, some 125 criminal cases have been initiated, around 5,800 people have been brought to the police, with a significant number of foreign nationals among them," it said in a statement after the operational headquarters' meeting held under the chairmanship of Tokayev.



The situation has been stabilized in all regions of the country, with the operation of utilities and life support systems being restored, it noted.



Tokayev, during the meeting, reiterated his determination to fully restore public order and security in the Central Asian country.



In response to the protests, Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Wednesday and has sought help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to put an end to the mounting unrest.