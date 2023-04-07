    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Argentina

Argentina Moving for Peaceful Solution to the Malvinas

  • UN about the Malvinas. Apr. 7, 2023.

    UN about the Malvinas. Apr. 7, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@sidhant

Published 7 April 2023 (3 hours 24 minutes ago)
Opinion

"...the importance of retake negotiations and reiterated his country's determination..."

According to Santiago Cafiero, The Foreign Minister of Argentina, four decades after the re-establishment of democratic governance, Argentina continues to pursue a pacific resolution with the United Kingdom to the controversy regarding territorial control over The Malvinas Islands

Related:

Argentina To Aid Vanuatu Archipelago's Recovery From 2 Cyclones

In communications with the Télam news agency, the Minister of Foreign affairs remarked the importance of retake negotiations and reiterated his country's determination to reclaim the land.

“We want international law and the resolutions of the United Nations Organization to be complied with. We demand that this anomalous situation, of colonialism in the 21st century, be reversed”, he asserted.

 The Minister also added that Argentina has the right to preserve its territorial integrity.

41 YEARS OF THE MALDIVES WAR. 41 years ago, on April 2, 1982, Operation Rosario began, Argentina's plan to regain sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands.

Santiago also addressed to the predominant composition of soldiers within the current insular populace as a pursued demographic, which he censured London for attempting to promulgate a particular fact pertaining to self-governance.

While the United Kingdom endeavors to portray an exceedingly anomalous state of affairs as an inherent phenomenon, which is patently false, Argentina will persist in its claim.

Furthermore, the speaker emphasized the need of perpetuating the dissemination of knowledge to the global populace regarding Argentina's rightful entitlements to the region encompassing South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands, and the adjacent maritime zones.

Tags

Argentina United Kingdom Malvinas Islands

People

Santiago Cafiero

PL
Reuters
by teleSUR/ YBC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.