Covid-19 Updates: Death Toll Rises to 12 in Portugal

The latest Covid-19 news from the Global South and around the world on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Update: 10:00

Portugal: the death toll rises to 12 and 1,280 infections are reported​​​​

Health Minister Marta Temido announced that Portugal has 1,280 Covid-19 cases and 12 dead. Her country expects to reach the peak of the pandemic on April 14, which is an estimate based on the evolution of the number of cases to date.

Three percent of infected cases is "in critical condition" and the mortality rate is currently 0.9 percent, Temido said, adding that next week a "new approach to the patient" will be implemented.

This new procedure will consist of separating the infected from the non-infected in hospital centers and in promoting that the non-seriously ill can stay at home and be treated remotely by professionals.

The safety recommendations for nursing homes were also modified, although the Health Minister launched a warning to young people.

"We need to understand that no one is immune, even though in some age ranges, the disease is relatively harmless. So we should all be careful, "she said.

Netherlands: 125 Indians stranded at Amsterdam airport

A group of 125 Indian nationals was trapped this Saturday in a terminal at Amsterdam Schiphol airport because India closed its airspace to all flights, including those that transport their citizens.

The Indians left Mexico on Friday for New Delhi and with a stopover in Amsterdam. Halfway through the flight, however, the captain informed them that the plane was unable to land in India.

After more than 15 hours of flight, the pilot decided to return to Schiphol-Amsterdam with all passengers, who were also unable to enter the Netherlands and they should have stayed at the international airport terminal.

"We are at Amsterdam's airport. We have been here for hours. The Indian government does not allow the plane to land and has not given any further explanations. We do not know what is there what to do, there are a lot of people waiting here," a woman said through a video posted on social networks.

India's Immigration and Naturalization Service and the Embassy of India in the Netherlands are trying to solve the problem by asking New Delhi that allows the landing of a rescue plane.