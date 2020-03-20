Cuba Restricts Entry of Foreigners Due to Coronavirus

The Cuban president reiterated that the world is experiencing an "unprecedented challenge" with the rapid increase in confirmed cases, so they will take immediate action to guarantee the health of the population.

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, announced on Friday new measures that will be applied on the island to prevent an increase in the number of infections by the new Covid-19 coronavirus, such as the restriction of entry to the country of foreigners.

The president reiterated that the world is currently experiencing an "unprecedented challenge" with the rapid increase in confirmed cases, which is why they will take immediate actions to guarantee the health of the population, so only the residents' return will be allowed.

"We are going to regulate the entry through the country's borders, leaving only the entry of residents in the country authorized ... We guarantee the entry of Cubans abroad, the return of foreigners in Cuba and the activity is guaranteed commercial, "he said

Also, he indicated that "asymptomatic patients have a high incidence in the explosion of cases." Hence, they want to focus on the detection of possible infected people found in the Caribbean nation, which so far has registered 16 positive cases and 523 suspects.

Díaz-Canel urged the organization in the population "to face the threat posed by the epidemic" and reiterated that this had been the primary basis of the work carried out by the Cuban authorities.

Among the measures announced by the Cuban president is also social isolation or distancing, highlighting that "young people are healthy, but they must avoid infecting grandparents and parents (...) Close contact with other people must be avoided to prevent contagion, suppress effusive greetings. "

Likewise, he asked the population to only go to the necessary places; avoid using public transport "in rush hour," as well as the decision to cancel social events and the greater use of measures for regular protection such as "washing hands, not touching your face, seeking medical help in case of fever or lack of air."

On the other hand, Díaz-Canel guaranteed that the Government would propose strategies to ensure the continuity of the economy and the reorganization of trade amid this pandemic. "Between all of us, we have to do surveillance so that these measures are covered," he said.