The Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed new information about the U.S.-funded Biolabs discovered in eastern Ukraine due to the Russian special military operation launched last February 24. The information recently found is the "bombshell" news that one of the companies linked to the high-risk Biolabs was founded by Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Alongside three private companies, the Pentagon sponsored a 2.1 billion-dollar operation intended to explore some of the deadliest viruses in at least 30 laboratories, which is part of the U.S.'s illusive bio labs program. The program takes part in 25 states of Ukraine, and its staff has no accountability before Congress and can bypass the law given to the lack of direct oversight. The Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has confirmed the existence of such programs during a Senate Committee hearing on March 8, which many American mainstream media have allegedly labeled as "conspiracy" as they tried to sweep under the rug one of U.S.' best-kept secrets inside Ukraine.

The program goes beyond the facilities in Ukraine, including countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. However, it is still the Ukrainian branch that's been causing anxiety in the Pentagon, fearing the program would get into Russian hands. The bio-labs in Ukraine operate under DTRA military program, but still, some civilians personnel of the private companies can operate on behalf of the U.S. government under diplomatic cover. Companies such as Metabiota Inc., Southern Research Institute, and Black&Veatch are linked to former and, in some cases, current high-ranking military and intelligence officers.

The companies work in some federal biological research projects not only for the Pentagon but the CIA as well as other agencies of the government. Several sources have disclosed that the DTRA finances about 15 biological laboratories in Ukraine, among them are Ternopil Regional Laboratory Center, Kherson diagnostic laboratory, Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, Vinnytsia diagnostic laboratory, Transcarpathian diagnostic laboratory, Dnepropetrovsk diagnostic laboratory, Dnepropetrovsk State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine, Lviv Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Lviv State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary medicine, and Lviv diagnostic laboratory.

Hunter Biden's investment fund, Rosemont Seneca Partners, and George Soros' Open Society Foundations were directly involved in the financing of Ukrainian biolabs, the Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed.



An agreement established in 2005 between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health banned Kiev's government from exposing any "sensitive" information of the U.S. program in the country. The agreement marks Ukraine's obligation of transferring dangerous pathogens from the labs on its territory to the Pentagon for further biological research; in exchange, the U.S. military is granted access to Ukraine's state secrets related to the ongoing projects.

"The Science and Technology Center in Ukraine" (STCU) is a U.S.-funded organization that was established in the nation before the agreement mentioned above. During the last 20 years, the STCU has funneled $285 million in funding and managed an estimated 1850 projects worldwide and the program is being carried out in line with the 1991-launched program to prevent the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

As Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan destroyed their arsenal of nuclear warheads; the program reportedly ended in 2013; on the other hand, the U.S. Congress introduced a bill in 2021 to resume the program in light of the "reemerged threat of the proliferation of weapons of mass annihilation." According to the information given by the Federal Public Procurement website, the program never ended.

Even when all of the research is not traceable, it is appreciated that U.S. Biolabs expansion in Ukrainian soil and the U.S. financing of STCU projects have coexisted with several outbreaks of serious infectious diseases in the country. In 2016, the death of 20 Ukrainian soldiers was reported caused by a flu-like virus within a matter of two days in Kharkov, a region where one of the U.S.-run laboratories is placed.