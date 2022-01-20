Coup Leader Añez Hid Trip to Meet With Bolsonaro In Brazil

Since March 2021, Jeanine Añez remains in prison awaiting trial for crimes related to terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy.

The Bolivian Attorney General Juan Lanchipa will investigate the international trips made by Jeanine Añez who would have held a non-public meeting with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

After carrying out the coup against President Evo Morales in November 2019, she would have sought a meeting with the Brazilian president to find out what his attitude towards the interim government was. The precise reasons for these trips, however, have not yet been fully clarified. For this reason, the Bolivian authorities expect Añez to testify in this regard.

According to the Argentinian outlet Pagina 12, Añez made 25 unregistered flights to Brazil during her regime. One of her trips was made hours before Añez assumed the presidency, which has been fueling theories of the Brazilian support for the coup d’etat.

If these data are confirmed, Bolsonaro will also be in the group of right-wing Latin American presidents who supported the U.S.-backed coup against the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

Un presidente derechista admite haberse reunido con la presidenta de facto que reprimió, persiguió, masacró y robó al pueblo boliviano. En vez de defender la democracia, el servilismo al imperialismo facilitó el intervencionismo. El golpe en Bolivia fue reedición del Plan Cóndor — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 19, 2022

The tweet reads, "A right-wing president admits meeting with the de facto president who repressed, persecuted, massacred, and robbed the Bolivian people. Instead of defending democracy, servility to imperialism facilitated intervention. The coup in Bolivia was a Plan Condor reedition."

The Prosecutor's Office would also investigate all flights that members of the Interim government (2019-2020) made from Bolivia to Ecuador and Argentina.

Previously, other Latin American outlets revealed that these countries had also sent military equipment and ammunition in support of the Añez regime.

Since March 2021, Añez remains in prison awaiting trial for crimes related to terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy.