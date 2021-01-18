Costa Rica: Workers Unions Reject IMF Policy Package

Citizens will take to the streets to reject policy conditionalities imposed by the International Monetary Fund.

Costa Rica's opposition National Rescue Movement (MRN) on Monday called for a widespread protest in rejection of the agreement that President Carlos Alvarado intends to sign with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The MNR leaders visited several cities calling people to reject the US$1.75 billion loan that Alvarado is requesting from the IMF.

"Costa Rica will return to the streets in the next few days," MRN leader Celimo Guido warned, stressing that the people also do not support the public employment bill that Alvarado wants to impose.

The project "places in the hands of the government excessive powers to manage the labor regime of the working class," Guido said.

#CostaRica | The ANEP points out that this agreement is unnecessary since there are $7 billion available in income from the public sector, according to the General Comptroller's office.https://t.co/EjJqv0V1Nr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 12, 2021