News > Costa Rica

Costa Rica: Workers Unions Reject IMF Policy Package
  • Agricultural workers protest against the government, San Jose, Costa Rica, Sep. 30, 2020.

    Agricultural workers protest against the government, San Jose, Costa Rica, Sep. 30, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @ElPerroFSLN

Published 18 January 2021
Citizens will take to the streets to reject policy conditionalities imposed by the International Monetary Fund. 

Costa Rica's opposition National Rescue Movement (MRN) on Monday called for a widespread protest in rejection of the agreement that President Carlos Alvarado intends to sign with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The MNR leaders visited several cities calling people to reject the US$1.75 billion loan that Alvarado is requesting from the IMF.

"Costa Rica will return to the streets in the next few days," MRN leader Celimo Guido warned, stressing that the people also do not support the public employment bill that Alvarado wants to impose.

The project "places in the hands of the government excessive powers to manage the labor regime of the working class," Guido said.

Despite social discontent, the Costa Rican president asked Congress to approve the project that allows the sale of state assets to foreign companies and the increase of taxes for the working class.

Alvarado called the reform "indispensable" to reduce public spending, halt the crisis caused by the pandemic, and introduce greater justice and wage equality. 

However, the working class rejects the measure that will make people's life more expensive as it will not solve the real causes of tax evasion.

"The oligarchy is committed to deepening an economic model that concentrates power in the hands of a few and excludes the neediest," Guido said.

Prensa Latina - La Republica
by teleSUR/ age-JF
