Costa Rica Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Costa Rica started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday, in a plan that aims at immunizing over 60 percent of its 4.9 million population.

The vaccination began in a care home on the outskirts of the capital San José. The first batch arrived on Wednesday with 9,750 doses from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The government plans to immunize three out of the almost five million inhabitants utilizing the COVAX facility scheme. The authorities highlight that the vaccination campaign begins during the worse period of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals are saturated. The death toll since March amounts to 2,000 people.

11,700 doses are expected next week, and the following shipments will arrive at the beginning of 2021.

Don Jorge De Ford de 72 años, residente del centro de larga estancia de PROPAM, recibe la vacuna contra la COVID-19. De la mano de la ciencia y técnica, vacunaremos a todas las personas adultas mayores en centros de larga estancia y a las personas que ahí trabajan. pic.twitter.com/BgaKkuoIu9 — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) December 24, 2020

"Don Jorge De Ford, 72 years old, resident of the PROPAM long-stay center, receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Hand in hand with science and technique, we will vaccinate all the elderly people in long-stay centers and the people who work there."