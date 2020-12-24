    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Costa Rica

Costa Rica Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
  • The first vaccines are injected in a care home in San José on Thursday December 24, 2020.

    The first vaccines are injected in a care home in San José on Thursday December 24, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @CarlosAlvQ

Published 24 December 2020
Opinion

The government plans to immunize three million out of the nearly five million inhabitants.

Costa Rica started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday, in a plan that aims at immunizing over 60 percent of its 4.9 million population.

RELATED:

Costa Rica Signs Deal With Astrazeneca on COVID-19 Vaccines

The vaccination began in a care home on the outskirts of the capital San José. The first batch arrived on Wednesday with 9,750 doses from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer. 

The government plans to immunize three out of the almost five million inhabitants utilizing the COVAX facility scheme. The authorities highlight that the vaccination campaign begins during the worse period of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals are saturated. The death toll since March amounts to 2,000 people.

11,700 doses are expected next week, and the following shipments will arrive at the beginning of 2021.

"Don Jorge De Ford, 72 years old, resident of the PROPAM long-stay center, receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Hand in hand with science and technique, we will vaccinate all the elderly people in long-stay centers and the people who work there."

Tags

Costa Rica COVID-19 vaccine COVAX facility

EFE, Gobierno de Costa Rica
by teleSUR/esf-CE
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.