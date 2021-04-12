Wildfires Have Damaged 775 Hectares in Costa Rica

During the first quarter of the year, the National System of Conservation Areas had tackled 49 fires.

Costa Rica's National Fire Management Program Coordinator Luis Roman reported almost 800 hectares affected by fires in Protected Wildlife Areas (ASP) so far this year.

As of April 4, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) had tackled 49 fires, 10 of which occurred in the ASP. Guanacaste is the most affected province, where 775 hectares have been damaged.

"Experience tells us that week by week there will be a more critical scenario, especially since we are in one of the two months in which we have the highest number of fires to be attended and areas affected", Roman said.

"The latest report reflects an increase of 20 affected hectares in this period... damage to date within protected wildlife areas is greater than in the 2020 season," he added.

Last year, SINAC attended 202 forest fires, 60 of which were inside protected areas, 28 in natural patrimony sanctuaries, 9 in Indigenous territories, and 105 in properties close to protected areas.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people continued to cause fires due to agricultural burns. Roman noted that human activity causes 99 percent of wildfires in this Central American country.

SINAC called on the population to reduce damages by avoiding these incidents and reporting report fires as soon as possible.