Congo Government Denies Rumors About Coup D’éTat

These rumors have occurred in a context of deteriorating political stability in Africa due to recent coups in Gabon, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The Minister of Communication of the Republic of the Congo, Thierry Moungalla, denied this Sunday the rumors that circulated on social networks about a coup d'état against the president of the country, Denis Sassou Nguesso, taking advantage of his trip to New York to attend the 78th session General Assembly of the United Nations.

Moungalla said responded on Sunday on his X account (formerly Twitter):"The government categorically denies the spread of false information. We wish to reassure the public of the prevailing tranquility and encourage everyone to carry on with their daily activities calmly."

The government's official website also published a statement reaffirming its rejection of any reports concerning an attempted coup.

Denis Nguesso ascended to the presidency of this oil-rich Central African nation through a military coup in 1979. Although he experienced a temporary setback in 1992 when he lost Congo's initial multi-party elections, he later reclaimed power in 1997 following a period of civil conflict.

These rumors have occurred in a context of deteriorating political stability in Africa due to recent coups in Gabon, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.