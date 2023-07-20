Death of Opposition Spokesman in Congo Remains Unexplained

Although the general prosecutor of the DRC Court of Cassation, Firmin Mvonde, reported the arrest of several suspects, Katumbi has gone ahead with the management of an independent investigation with international participation.

A week ago, the lifeless body of former minister and opposition deputy Chérubin Okende was discovered. The news of the dramatic event has put the political life of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in tension, bearing in mind that after more than 7 days, the investigations have not revealed any information.

Deputy Okende was found dead inside his car, riddled with bullets. He went to the Constitutional Court the day before his death, and his relatives had not heard from him since. According to the same source, he was found dead in his car on a main avenue in Kinshasa, reports Prensa Latina.

Okende's main political work was that of spokesman for Moise Katumbi, a highly respected and admired figure in the country and in the region who is now a declared candidate of the political party "Together for the Republic" for the next DRC presidential elections on December 20.

President Félix Tshisekedi, in power since January 2019, will be a candidate for re-election.

RDC : Après avoir pris toutes les dispositions pour des enquêtes sérieuses sur l'assassinat de l'honorable Chérubin Okende à Kinshasa, le candidat président de la RDC est de retour à Lubumbashi en attendant les résultats des enquêtes. pic.twitter.com/SqJ6NLnOGr — Martin Mukanda K. (@MMukanda2) July 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "DRC: After taking all necessary steps to have the murder of the Honorable Chérubin Okende seriously investigated in Kinshasa, the DRC presidential candidate has returned to Lubumbashi to await the results of the investigations."

To date, more than a dozen opponents have announced their intention to stand against him. The main ones, including Moïse Katumbi, consider that the electoral authorities are in the position of power and are preparing biased elections that risk leading to fraud and chaos.

During the performance of his candidacy and since he left the ruling party to join the opposition, Katumbi has denounced on many occasions that he was the victim of political harassment aimed at hindering his political work. He currently recognizes that the assassination of his spokesperson is a "political assassination" seeking to silence his organization. Katumbi announced an independent inquiry to clarify the truth.

For its part, the government denounces that the death of Okende is being used as a "strategy of chaos" and points to "those who believe they can draw political dividends from this drama".

According to the prosecutor, the bullet that went through Chérubin Okende's head actually came from the bodyguard's weapon. However, the prosecutor himself awaits the collaboration or responses of international experts to reach decisive conclusions:

"We want to be as objective as possible. We don't lack local experience, but we want another experience."

It must be taken into account that Katumbí has ​​made great efforts to request international help in the investigation of the case, for which it is expected that collaboration will come from somewhere in Europe or North America.

Among the people arrested are OKende's bodyguard, his driver, and another person who has already been interrogated. Their phones are being tapped by specialists. International collaboration is expected for the autopsy. The Kinshasa-Gombe High Court Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation, with the military justice taking charge of the case.