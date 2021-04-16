Communist Parties Worldwide Salute Cuba's 8th Party Congress

The Communist Party of China and the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the Workers' Party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Farabundo Marti Liberation Front, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, along with other Communist and leftist parties worldwide, sent messages of congratulations and solidarity to the Communist Party of Cuba, on the occasion of the beginning of the organization's 8th Congress.

"The Communist Party of Cuba constitutes the leading nucleus of the revolution and the construction of socialism. In recent years, it has led the Cuban people to achieve important economic development results, improve living conditions, and the effective confrontation of COVID-19. In this regard, we are very pleased," reads the text of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The message adds that "we are convinced that, under the firm leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Congress will guide as an important guide and inject energy into the development of socialism with Cuban characteristics. We reaffirm our commitment to work with the Cuban side to further promote the traditional friendship between China and Cuba, strengthen political trust, deepen strategic communication and constantly enrich mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation in order to jointly achieve new achievements in the construction of socialism in both countries."

That the great meeting in Havana will be the Congress of the historical continuity of the Cuban Revolution, of the eternal spirit of the Sierra Maestra, of the Bay of Pigs and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, is highlighted in the missive of the highest leadership body of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV).

"The special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, in which the exchange between the two parties is the political basis and plays an important guiding role in boosting bilateral ties, has been built by the leaders of our revolutions, such as José Martí, Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro and different generations of leaders of Vietnam and Cuba. That special relationship continues to be constantly cultivated and developed in all aspects with great achievements, thus showing the sentiment, firm and faithful revolutionary stance of the parties, states, and peoples of both countries, contributing to the revolutionary causes and socialist construction works in each nation," the PCV stated.

"The imperishable words of the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, 'For Vietnam, we are ready to give even our own blood,' will forever be the noble symbol of this sacred relationship," emphasizes the PCV.

It added that "in spite of innumerable difficulties and challenges, Cuba continues to persistently raise the victorious flag of the symbol of revolutionary heroism, of the spirit of transparent internationalism, of indomitable struggle; with its active participation in the struggle for national independence and social progress of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, and of the peoples of the world."

In agreement with this thought, the Workers' Party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea expressed its certainty that this 8th Congress will be an important moment to resolutely defend the revolutionary conquests, firmly guarantee the continuity and invariability of the socialist cause, and achieve the prosperous development of the country, as well as the welfare of the people.

Saludamos a nuestros hermanos del PCC por la realización de su #8voCongresoPCC #CongresoDeLaContinuidad pic.twitter.com/v83B9ZRtpD — FMLN Oficial (@FMLNoficial) April 16, 2021

"We salute our brothers and sisters of the PCC for the realization of their #8thCongresoPCC #CongressOfContinuity."

"The relations between the parties and countries of Korea and Cuba were established in the common struggle against imperialism and for the successful development of the socialist cause, were tested in the complicated and difficult international situations and today are developing comprehensively in accordance with the need of a new era," the Workers' Party's greeting emphasizes, supporting the traditional relations of friendship, unity, and cooperation between the two organizations.

The Lao People's Revolutionary Party also praises the importance of the Cuban conclave, which "will demonstrate the constant development of society and the strengthening of the Cuban communists. We are confident that the resolutions adopted at the Congress will serve as guidelines and solid foundations for the welfare of the Cuban people," the congratulation states.

PSL greetings to PCC VIII Congress

In El Salvador, the Farabundo Marti Liberation Front (FMLN) similarly greeted Cuba's party congress, congratulating the Cuban people's global leadership in the struggle against COVID-19 and its development of Latin America's first COVID-19 vaccine candidates, as well as recognizing the Congress' coincidence with the 60th anniversary of the official declaration of the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution.

For its part, in the United States, the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the United States, headed by Cuba and Venezuela solidarity activist Gloria La Riva, saluted the 8th Party Congress, noting that "our Party has long stood in solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, your Party and people. As you embark on the debates of your Congress, we wish you success in the implementation of the resolutions. Know that we will continue to defend Cuba’s socialist Revolution no matter the cost, as we too fight against the U.S. blockade and for socialism in our country."