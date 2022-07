The event was presided over by President Ivan Duque and marked the 212th anniversary of the independence of the South American country from Spain.

The traditional military parade for Colombia's Independence Day returned Wednesday to the streets of Bogota, after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 pandemic measures.

More than 12,000 uniformed officers from the different wings of the armed forces and the Colombian National Police displayed their capabilities and weapons down the capital's Boyaca Avenue.

The event was presided over by President Ivan Duque and marked the 212th anniversary of the independence of the South American country from Spain.

It is Colombia's national day and marks the start of the movement to independence from Spain in 1810.



Independence Day is celebrated with parades and marches across the country, as on this day, Colombians come together to celebrate freedom and their cultural heritage.#Holiday pic.twitter.com/RdadEWwRqQ — Acapulco Women (@WomenAcapulco) July 21, 2022

During the ceremony, outstanding generals and admirals were awarded for the period 2018-2022, in addition to a tribute to soldiers and police officers who died in the line of duty.

The celebration was complemented by an exhibition by the Colombian Air Force, whose aircraft took to the skies over Bogota.