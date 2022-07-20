Gustavo Petro To Have Majority in the Colombian Chambers

The leftist leader will have the support of 63 out of 108 lawmakers in the Upper House and 114 out of 186 representatives in the Lower House.

On Wednesday, outgoing President Ivan Duque will attend the installation of the new Colombian legislature in a ceremony taking place on the 212th anniversary of Independence.

The leftist Historic Pact alliance is the main political force in the two chambers of the Colombian Congress, where 108 senators and 187 representatives will exercise their functions until 2026.

In the Upper House, the seats will be distributed as follows: Historical Pact (20), Conservative Party (15), Liberal Party (14), Green Alliance (12), Radical Change (11), U Party (10 ), Commons Party (5), Christian movements (4), Movement of Indigenous Authorities of Colombia (1), League of Anticorruption Governors (1), and the Alternative Indigenous and Social Movement (1).

On Tuesday, the U Party announced its adhesion to the parliamentary coalition backing President-elect Gustavo Petro, who will take office on August 7, having majority in Congress. He will have the support of 63 out of 108 lawmakers in the Upper House and 114 out of 186 representatives in the Lower House.

Historical Pact member Roy Barreras will hold the presidency of the Senate during the first year of the legislature. In subsequent years, this position will be filled by representatives of the Green Party, the Conservative Party, and the Liberal Party.

"In recent Colombian history, no President of the Republic has been sworn in with such a large parliamentary majority," Barreras highlighted as an unprecedented political achievement.

During his term, the Senate will focus its priorities on dealing with the tax reform and the review of the national budget for fiscal year 2023.