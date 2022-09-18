Colombia’s Government Begins Informal Talks With FARC

Petro's Government confirmed the official reopening of peace talks in Havana, Cuba, negotiations that will be led by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his government has begun an informal dialogue with dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Petro also attached two photographs in which emissaries from his administration are seen talking with members of the dissidents in a kind of "cambuche" in the middle of the Colombian jungle.

The dialogue began with the front called 'Jorge Briceño', to whom the dissidents pay homage to alias 'Mono Jojoy', one of the most representative leaders of the extinct FARC, a group that signed the peace agreement with the State in 2016, and who was killed by the National Army in the middle of a bombing in 2010.

"A dialogue begins," the president wrote on his Twitter account.

Currently, the FARC dissidents are led by alias Ivan Marquez. In addition, alias 'Jesús Santrich' and 'El Paisa', three of the commanders who left the peace process between the FARC and the State to re-found the group, were also part of the group.

Since he assumed the presidency, Gustavo Petro assured that one of his main policies would be the search for peace with the different national armed groups, such as the FARC dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gulf Clan.

