    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Lawmaker: Venezuelan Special Economic Zones To Boost Technology

  • Venezuelan Flag

    Venezuelan Flag | Photo: VTV

Published 27 July 2022
Opinion

The creation of special economic zones (SEZs) in Venezuela will promote the transfer of technology and create specialized jobs, Ramon Lobo, president of the National Assembly's finance subcommittee, said on Wednesday.

In addition to attracting national and international investment, the SEZs will raise the "possibility of expanding production" along the country's northern coast, Lobo, a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said on state-run television.

RELATED:
 Venezuela: Focus on Peace and Country’s Economic Recovery
   

On July 20, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro enacted the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones, which the National Assembly had previously approved.
   
The SEZs will be located in the northeast Paraguana Peninsula, the north-central Puerto Cabello-Moron, La Guaira, and the islands of Margarita and La Tortuga in the Venezuelan Caribbean.
   
Lobo said the SEZs would help boost economic development in the region, contribute to diversification and increase foreign revenue.
   
He added that the region already had a significant infrastructure in place for services, equipment and machinery, which can be used for industrial, technological and financial projects.

Tags

Venezuela Economy Special Economic Zones

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.