Lawmaker: Venezuelan Special Economic Zones To Boost Technology

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The creation of special economic zones (SEZs) in Venezuela will promote the transfer of technology and create specialized jobs, Ramon Lobo, president of the National Assembly's finance subcommittee, said on Wednesday.
In addition to attracting national and international investment, the SEZs will raise the "possibility of expanding production" along the country's northern coast, Lobo, a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said on state-run television.